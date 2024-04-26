TMCS announces upcoming events

TIPP CITY—Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is hosting multiple upcoming events around Tipp City.

Sunday, April 28

Tippecanoe Community Band Concert

The Tippecanoe Community Band spring concert will be held on Sunday, April 28, at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. The theme for this concert is Classic Legends. The band will immerse their audience in music from the 1900s to now. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. and the concert will begin at 3 p.m. Admission is free for this all-ages event. Visit tmcomservices.org or follow the band on Facebook for updates and concert information.

The Tippecanoe Band consists of approximately 65 musicians. Founded in 1980 with only eight members, it has been housed under the umbrella of Tipp Monroe Community Services for 44 years.

Saturday, May 4

Annual Community Garage Sale

The TMCS Annual Community Garage Sale will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Tipp City and Monroe Township. The registration deadline for this event is April 24.

“We are now offering online registration as well as in-person registration,” said Kathy Taylor, the director of TMCS. “We are only accepting cash and checks in the office, but credit/debit card payments are accepted when registering on the TMCS website.”

All registrants receive a free yard sign and their name on the official garage sale map for only $10. Additional information may be added for an extra charge of $5. Forms are available at the TMCS office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can be printed from the TMCS website.

Maps will be available after noon on May 1 at various locations in Tipp City including the TMCS Office, Greenville National Bank, Tipp City Library, Tipp City Road Dog, and McDonalds. Visit the TMCS website or Facebook to find more locations. The maps will also be available at tmcomservices.org.

Paint with Sam

Painter Samantha Graybill will teach a class on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each participant will complete a 16×20-inch painting of a peaceful haven. Graybill will instruct the class using the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Bob Ross. This is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost is $60 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $62 for non-residents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The class is in the Broadway Elementary School multipurpose room. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Sunday, May 5

Mixology from home

Learn the basics of being a good mixologist in a class offered by TMCS on Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. Make classic paloma picante, vampiros mexicanos, or beer margaritas and celebrate the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with a fun party game. Mary Kilpatrick will teach the class at the Indian Creek Distillery located at 7095 Staley Rd., New Carlisle. Attending costs $32 for Tipp City residents and $34 for nonresidents. There is an additional $35 supply fee paid directly to the instructor. Registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org to register and pay.

Tuesday, May 7

Painting with Sam

TMCS is offering a painting class for ages six and up on Tuesday, May 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Samantha Graybill will guide students. The cost is $25 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $27 for non-residents. There is an additional $8 supply fee paid directly to the instructor. Registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information and to register.

All students will paint the same painting. Graybill states, “Students will be taught correct painting methods but given the freedom to do it their way.”

Graybill is also hosting an 18 and up painting class on Tuesday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $25 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $29 for nonresidents. An additional $15 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The class is at the Tipp Center at 855 N. Third St. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Thursday, May 9

Sewing nine-patch quilt

TMCS offers a 3-week sewing class for ages 12 and up. The class begins May 9, 6-9 p.m., and runs for three consecutive weeks. Debbie Snider from the Honey Creek Quilt Shop will provide hands-on instruction on how to sew a nine-patch quilt and review basic sewing knowledge and machine parts. The class will meet at the TMCS building. The cost is $85 for Tipp City residents and $87 for nonresidents. Registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org for the supply list and registration.

Monday, May 13

Elder Law Asset Protection

TMCS is offering a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care, and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and navigate the Medicaid application process, including using powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts, and spend-down techniques. The class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on May 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The instructor is Attorney Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class, but registration is required. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Downing is a local attorney who focuses on providing clients with short and long-term legal needs. He has extensive experience in estate planning, probate, business, real estate, elder law, and Medicaid planning.

Wednesday, May 15

Pilates-Session III

TMCS offers a 3-week Pilates class beginning May 15. All classes are held at the TMCS building from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $40 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $42 for non-residents. Drop-ins are welcome. The price is $14. Visit tmcomservices.org to pay and register.

Pilates will help you gain strength and flexibility and elevate your mind, body, and spirit. This is a full-body experience, and exercises are designed to support activities of daily living. According to Andrew Wingert, a certified BASI Pilates instructor, “The classes will review the ten basic Pilates exercises, and participants will learn to modify them to fit their bodies’ limitations. Props will be used to accommodate those changes.”