TMCS announces upcoming July events

TIPP CITY—Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) announced the following classes coming in July.

Enriching Kidz: Kidz home alone

Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Enriching Kidz to offer a class called Kidz Home Alone for ages nine to 12. This two-part class will be offered on July 9 and 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the TMCS office building. The cost to attend is $80 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $82 for nonresidents.

The Kidz home alone class, offered by Enriching Kidz, is a unique opportunity for tweens to learn important decision-making and problem-solving skills when staying home alone. The course covers many topics, including when to call 911 versus parents, self-Heimlich, first aid, microwave safety, and more. This engaging and interactive class promises to be fun and informative, providing tweens with practical skills they can use for a lifetime.

Enriching Kidz is designed to help parents/caregivers enrich, empower, and keep kids safe. They help by equipping kids with life skills they can use for a lifetime. Their mission is to help parents along the way, to educate children to lead engaging, educated, and self-confident lives! From teaching them how to stay home alone safely to how to care for their younger siblings, how to navigate through social exclusions and friendship, and so much more.

Enriching Kidz: Learn babysitting skills

TMCS is teaming up with Enriching Kidz for a two-day babysitting class that teaches children the skills necessary to become a successful babysitter. This class is for ages 10 to13 and It takes place on Monday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at TMCS, located at 3 E. Main St.The cost is $110 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $112 for nonresidents.

Enriching Kidz’s mission is to educate preteens on the skills necessary to be successful, confident, and creative individuals. They offer classes designed to enrich, empower, and keep kids safe.

During the babysitting class, students will have a blast with discussions, hands-on activities, and role-playing, all while interacting with other students. They’ll cover a range of topics, from sitter professionalism and job safety to the Heimlich maneuver, CPR for children and infants, and first aid. They’ll also learn about growth and development, diaper changing, infant and toddler care, and how to present themselves to a hiring parent. Each participant will receive a student manual, a fully stocked first aid kit, and a certificate of completion.

Sewing classes

Debbie Snider from the Honey Creek Quilt Shop will provide hands-on instruction on how to sew three different items while reviewing basic sewing knowledge and machine parts.

Folded Star Table Topper, July 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Casserole Carrier, Aug. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The cost for each class is $55 per Tipp City and Monroe Township resident and $57 for nonresidents.

These classes will meet at the TMCS building.

Paint like Bob Ross

TMCS presents two paint like Bob Ross classes taught by Samantha Graybill on July 13.

The first is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each participant will complete a 16 by 20-inch painting of a beach. Graybill will instruct the class using the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Bob Ross. This is a one-day class for ages 18 and older and costs $55 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $57 for nonresidents. An additional $20 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor.

The second is for ages 8 to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Each participant will complete an 11 by14-inch painting of a perfect beach. Graybill will teach the class with hands-on instruction using Bob Ross kid’s acrylic paint. The cost is $30 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $32 for nonresidents. An additional $15 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and meeting the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. For more information on how to register and pay for these events visit tmcomservices.org.