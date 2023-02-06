TMCS brings pickleball lessons to Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is now offering pickleball lessons through the Schroeder Tennis Center in Tipp City for ages 17 and older.

Lessons begin Feb. 18, 3-4:30 p.m. This six -week introductory class is taught by certified professional pickleball instructors. The cost is $99 for residents of Tipp City and $101 for non-residents. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register.

This fun and exciting sport combines the elements of ping pong, badminton and tennis. It is played on a badminton size court with a whiffle ball and small paddles.

Pickleball is growing in popularity and its spread and growth is attributed to a number of factors including: a short learning curve, smaller and lighter weight rackets and the appeal to a wide range of ages and fitness levels. Participants will learn the rules, scoring, attacks, defense, proper positioning, form, serves, returns, strategies and more. Paddles and balls will be available for class use.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at www.tmcomservices.org.