TMCS celebrates coloring contest winners

Annabel Sheldon, first place, left to rifght, Addi Coppess, second place, and Caselyn Mains, third place from Broadway Elementary School. Courtesy of Tipp Monroe Community Services Rocco Desantis, first place winner from Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Courtesy of Tipp Monroe Community Services Kinsley Giman, second place winner from Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Courtesy of Tipp Monroe Community Services Beckett Knapke, third place winner from Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Courtesy of Tipp Monroe Community Services Lorelei Thornbury, first place, left to right, Finlee Heeley, second place, and Lily Utz, third place, from LT Ball Intermediate School. Courtesy of Tipp Monroe Community Services

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) holds a coloring contest for Tipp City elementary students grades each spring.

Coloring pages are handed out at the schools to everyone wishing to participate. This spring, TMCS received 209 entries from Nevin Coppock Elementary, Broadway Elementary, and LT Ball Intermediate schools. The winners of the spring contest receive a gift certificate and a goodie bag from TMCS filled with candy, a coupon for a free ice cream cone at the Scott Family McDonald’s, and coloring and art supplies.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Nevin Coppock Elementary: Rocco Desantis, first place; Kinsley Geiman, second place; Beckett Knapke, third place.

Broadway Elementary: Annabel Sheldon, first place; Addi Coppess, second place; Caselyn Mains, third place.

LT Ball Intermediate: Lorelei Thornbury, first place; Finlee Heeley, second place; Lily Utz, third place.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and meeting the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. Visit their website at tmcomservices.org for more information.