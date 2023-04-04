TMCS looking to hire camp counselors

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services, Inc. is looking for part-time employees to work at the Vacation at the Park summer camp program at Tipp City Park.

This position pays $11 per hour. Applicants must be able to work weekdays, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Camp begins June 12 and ends on July 28. Applications are available at tmcomservices.org or at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. The deadline to apply is May 15. Applicants must be 16 years old. Call 937-667-8631 for more information.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.