TMCS offers Swing Dance lessons with Cole Shinkle

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering an East Coast Swing Dance class. Dancing is good for the body and a night out Swing dancing will introduce you to new people who love to dance.

Each class will be one hour of instruction and thirty minutes of guided free dance and question time. Lessons will begin on Monday, June 12, and run for five weeks (no class July 3) from 7-8:30 p.m. in the basement of the Monroe Township building. The cost for residents is now $45 per person/$80 per couple and for non-residents the cost is $47 per person/$82 per couple. No partner required.

The classes are taught by Cole Shinkle who has hundreds of hours of teaching experience in a wide variety of dances. He has participated in many Swing events across the Midwest for more than seven years. For more information and to register, visit tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.