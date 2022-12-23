TMCS, Tipp schools Backpack Program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) will continue to team up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The Backpack Program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school.

The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge. Summer lunches will be available through the Lunch On Us program beginning in June 2023.

Each Friday bag contains enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two dinners. All food is nonperishable. To receive a bag, parents must contact their child’s school office, teacher or guidance counselor to sign up.

TMCS collects and bags the donated food items for each child. A representative from the schools picks up the bags and makes sure each child in the program receives one before leaving school on Fridays.

Donations are needed to keep the program running. All food donations must be single serving size and individually wrapped. The following items are needed: Easy Mac, Beefaroni, Ravioli, peanut butter (16 oz.), jelly, Jello cups, pudding cups, fruit cups, salty snacks, sweet treats, single serving size cereal boxes (any brand), oatmeal packets, Capri Sun, chicken noodle soup, Nutrigrain bars, Pop Tarts, Ramen noodles. Any other individually packaged fruits, vegetables, meals, etc. will be accepted. Please do not send potato chips as they do not travel well.

If you are interested in making a food or monetary donation, contact TMCS at 937-667-8631.