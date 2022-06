A tornado struck north of Tipp City around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hardest hit was Meijer Distribution on County Road 25A. There are numerous reports of damage, but there were no reported injuries as of press time. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado-producing storm was located near Tipp City at approximately 6:08 p.m., moving east at 35 mph. Rader and storm spotters confirmed the tornado.