Tour de Donut riders crossing the North Market Street Bridge in Troy. Courtesy photo Riders preparing for the Tour de Donut. Courtesy photo Tour de Donut officials check-in Gideon Carrol, 9, as he crosses the finish line in August 2022 event. The Troy resident was one of the first riders to complete the 10-mile-route. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Jordan Green

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Tour de Donut – Troy’s unique, donut-based bicycle event- and its’ accompanying Donut Jam festival are back for the 14th time.

Donut Jam festivities kick-off on Friday, Aug. 25, with the Tour de Donut -along with other race-day events- beginning the morning of Aug. 26.

The Tour de Donut is a beautiful, scenic bicycle race beginning and ending in downtown Troy. There is one small caveat though. Throughout the course of the race, contestants will have the opportunity to stop and eat donuts. For each donut eaten, five minutes will be deducted from the racers finishing time. Meaning that to win, you don’t need to be the fastest, you just need to be the hungriest.

Donuts will be available at stations placed periodically throughout the race and three donuts can be eaten per station. The number of stations depends on the length of the race participants sign up for. But each participant will have a chance to stop at The Glazer, located at Troy Memorial Stadium, prior to finishing for a chance at eating one donut which will deduct 10 minutes from the racers finishing time. It will also be the last chance to beat Yasir Salem’s record of 48 donuts eaten during the race.

Registration for the event is ongoing and can be done at thetourdedonut.com by clicking the sign-up button located on the top right of the webpage. Prospective racers can sign up for a variety of race lengths and with different vehicle categories including tandem bicycles, e-bikes, ElliptiGO’s, and recumbent bikes.

Registration is $50 plus a $5 sign-up fee but increases to $55 after July 31 and $60 for week-of registration. For riders under the age of 18, registration is $35 until July 29 and increases to $40 after that. Slight variations in pricing can be expected based on race length. For exact details on pricing, please see thetourdedonut.com under the event info tab. Participants must register by August 10 to be guaranteed a t-shirt and by August 1 for a customized donut bib.

Four race lengths are available.

• The Donut Hole: A 9.72-mile mass start event that features an out and back along the scenic Great Miami River Trail bike path. This race features one donut stop -at The Glazer- prior to finishing.

• The Mini Donut: A 19.70-mile mass start event that takes riders through the countryside with a donut stop at the Garby Big Woods Sanctuary and a final stop at The Glazer before finishing.

• The Full Donut: A 34.40-mile mass start event that takes riders through the countryside with stops at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, the Garby Big Woods Sanctuary and The Glazer.

• The Double D: A 58.50-mile mass start event that takes riders as far south as Bethel and as far north as Fletcher. This event features four donut stops at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, the Indian Creek Distillery, the Garby Big Woods Sanctuary, and The Glazer prior to finishing.

The Tour de Donut also features a kid’s event at 8 a.m. on race day. This event is free courtesy of the Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio in Greenville. Registration for this event begins at 7 a.m. on race day at the start/finish line. Kids aged 2-12 are eligible to participate in this event and will compete in their age groups with races ranging from half a block for younger kids to 2 blocks for older children. The first 120 to register will receive a t-shirt and all who participate will get a finisher’s medal along with all you can eat donuts and milk.

“This event draws participants from across the country (25 states in 2022) and Canada,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors Bureau.

“In 2022, we had approximately 1900 registered to participate in the Tour de Donut. Many times, family and friends will travel with participants, so we know that there were many more than the 1900 competing who came into the county for the event,” said Stewart highlighting the events importance to the county.

And this event isn’t just for the riders. The Donut Jam festival which begins Friday, Aug. 25, and continues race day offers a wide array of activities for the community and riders alike.

“The Donut Jam is as much for our residents as it is for the participants of the Tour de Donut and their families. The Donut Jam provides an opportunity for residents and ride participants to celebrate together,” said Stewart.

“Donut Jam really offers something for everyone in downtown Troy on Aug. 25-26. Donut Jam attendees can enjoy our entertainment, enjoy a drink in the DORA, take part in the children’s activities, eat at one of the local restaurants around the square, support our local shops, and don’t forget to pick up a few donuts as well.”

The Donut Jam will feature live music, food trucks, kid’s events, and more beginning at 5 p.m. and running through 10:30 p.m. Local restaurants will be open to serve food and alcohol will be available throughout the event for those over 21.

The Donut Jam will also continue race day with live performers, judgements for a costume contest, kid’s entertainment, and more while participants finish.

“Having an event like the Tour de Donut in Troy gives us the opportunity to expose a large audience to Troy and Miami County so they can see why this area is such a great place to live, work, and play. The exposure, participation, and visitation that the Tour de Donut and Donut Jam generates contributes to the growth and economic impact in our communities,” said Stewart. Registration is open now at: https://www.thetourdedonut.com/

Donut miss this unique opportunity!