Town & Country Furniture closing after 53 years

PIQUA — Town & Country Furniture is closing after 53 years of serving Piqua and surrounding communities. Brothers and co-owners Bruce and Bob Soifer will retire at the conclusion of their final liquidation sale, which begins March 14.

Known for elegant furniture and high-quality mattresses, Town & Country Furniture has been a cornerstone in Piqua since its opening in 1971. The family-owned and operated business was founded by the late Oscar and Claire Soifer whose sons, Bruce and Bob, have carried on their legacy of exceptional customer service.

“As we prepare for retirement, we want to express our deep gratitude to all the faithful patrons who have allowed us to help furnish their homes,” said the Soifer brothers. “We are also grateful to our long-serving employees for their dedication and support.”

Town & Country Furniture’s going-out-of-business sale begins March 14. The store is located at 125 W. Water St. The 50,000-square-foot building is for sale, and all remaining inventory must be liquidated. Across the extensive showroom, a wide variety of furniture and mattress brands, including Best Home, Jackson-Catnapper, Franklin, John Thomas, Liberty, Vaughn-Bassett, Ashley, and Southerland, will be on sale. Home accessories will be discounted by up to 50%.

Town & Country Furniture is a four-story historic landmark in Piqua, visible from several blocks in each direction. The iconic building’s history dates back to the Civil War. It initially served the community as a carriage factory, underwear manufacturer, and Montgomery Ward until visionary Oscar Soifer purchased it in 1971. With the help of his sons, Bruce and Bob, the family business became renowned for personalized service and high-quality home furnishings.

The Soifers’ creative approach to marketing promotions, such as private chicken dinner sales, also brought the community together uniquely. Bruce and Bob Soifer have owned and operated Town & Country Furniture full-time since their father retired in 1992.