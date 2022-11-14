TPD seeks qualified officer candidates

TROY — The Troy Police Department is seeking an entry level police officer.

“It is definitely a challenging job, but is also rewarding,” said Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney. “We look for characteristics such as honesty, integrity, a professional and calm demeanor, self-discipline, and attention to detail.”

Starting salary is $55,523.45 annually and those hired will reach top pay within three years. The city is also offering annual, education bonuses up to $1,815 and a longevity bonus of 2% every five years.

Other benefits include: $850 annual uniform allowance, life insurance, a choice of medical, dental and prescription insurance plans, membership in the Ohio police and fire pension fund, 10 paid holidays and three paid personal days, paid vacation, and paid sick leave, and college tuition reimbursement.

The city of Troy is an equal opportunity employer. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

Each candidate must meet the minimum qualifications for the position.

Candidates must complete the city of Troy application and submit the application to the Troy Human Resources department located at City Hall, 100 S Market St. Attached to the application must be: a copy of the candidates birth certificate, a copy of all education records, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certification (if applicable), and a copy of DD214 for veterans credit (if applicable). Currently, there is no deadline for applications to be submitted.

Candidates must also register for the National Testing Network at https://www.nationaltestingnetwork.com/publicsafetyjobs/

Through this website, applicants must complete the personal history questionnaire and take the written test. Candidates must register and take the personal history questionnaire prior to showing up at the testing facility. The closest testing location to Troy is Edison State Community College.

Candidates without Ohio Peace Officer certification may be eligible for paid training through a new recruit program. Qualified candidates without OPO certification will be sent to a state police academy and receive $20 per hour.

The city of Troy has also begun a lateral hiring program.

“Certified officers with experience from other jurisdictions that would like to come to Troy can qualify for a higher initial pay rate,” said McKinney.

A city of Troy application to apply for the position is available at: https://www.troyohio.gov/160/Career-Opportunities

Qualifications to be a Troy Police Officer

• Must be between the ages of 21-35;

• Citizen of the United States;

• Have no felony convictions;

• Speak, read, and write fluent English;.

• Valid Ohio driver’s license and good driving record;

• Successfully complete all phases of the selection process.