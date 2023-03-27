Traffic stop nets 13 pounds of marijuana, one arrested

TIPP CITY — Thirteen pounds of marijuana was confiscated, along with the arrest of a Springfield woman, during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75 Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County deputies stopped a vehicle for expired registration on southbound I-75 at milepost 69 in Monroe Township on Sunday, March 26, at 11:39 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Jennifer Jo Havens, 53, and detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Havens indicated there was marijuana in the vehicle, contained in a suitcase in the back seat. Approximately 13 pounds of marijuana was located in plastic bags within the suitcase.

Havens was subsequently taken into custody for trafficking drugs and was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.