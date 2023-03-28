TROY — The Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St. Troy, will be open on weekends in 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning April 1 until Christmas. The museum will also be available, by appointment, at other times by calling 937-339-5155.

The seasonal displays have been updated in addition to permanent displays of daily life in Troy from 1850 to the present. The museum is in a house that was built in 1847 and the foyer, bedroom and parlor are furnished in a Victorian style. The kitchen is furnished in a 1925 style. A make-believe one room school brings back memories of the early 1900’s and Troy High School yearbooks from 1918 to 2017 are available to explore.

New this year is a map of the canals of Ohio and a 1915 blueprint of the Miami & Erie Canal in Troy. Stop in and travel through time at the Museum of Troy History.