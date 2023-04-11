Troy BOE OKs stadium sponsorship

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education have approved an agreement with Premier Health for sponsorship of the turf at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Board members approved an updated agreement with Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, April 10.

“We actually started this process last July,” District Treasurer Jeff Price said. “There were several conversations with Mr. Piper, myself and their administrative team, in addition to our legal counsel and their legal counsel. This agreement is what resulted from all of that.”

Under the agreement, the new name will be Premier Health Field at Troy Memorial Stadium. Premier Health’s name will be displayed on either side of the field, Price said, between the five and 15-yard lines.

“Their name will be on Troy Memorial Stadium only, on the field itself,” Price said. “It will be off the field of play.”

In exchange, Premier Health will provide the district with two athletic trainers and supplies, as well as financial support.

“They provide two athletic trainers,” Price said. “They also provide some supplies that they utilize for training services.”

“They are also providing reimbursement for our strength and conditioning supplemental costs up to a maximum amount per year, as well as financial support for the athletic turf.”

In other business, board members also saw a presentation by Hook Elementary School students in the STEAM program, who demonstrated experiments focused on polymers, and discussed the upcoming district survey.

“The district survey should go live tomorrow,” Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The survey is going to be sent to all of our parents, all of our staff members and all of our students in grades six through 12.”

“It’s a pretty comprehensive survey,” he said. “There’s lots of questions on there, but it should take less than ten minutes to do.”

The survey will be open for approximately two weeks, Piper said.

“We will take a look at that data from a district-wide perspective,” he said. “I think it will help us as a district, to understand what we are doing well and what we need to step up on.”

Board members also held a moment of silence, honoring Troy High School and Upper Valley Career Center student Gavin Palkovic, age 17, who passed away on Monday, March 6, and Robert “Bob” Fletcher, who passed away on Thursday, March 16.

“Mr. Fletcher served as principal of Troy High School from 1981-1996,” board member Michael Ham said. “Prior to that he was a social studies teacher (1967-1977), director of attendance (1977-1978) and assistant principal (1978-1981) at Troy High School. The Robert A. Fletcher Gymnasium, also known as the auxiliary gym, is named after him.”

“Mr. Fletcher was also a member of Troy City Council, and served as mayor of Troy in 1979,” Ham said.

Board members went on to approve several upcoming overnight trips, including an eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania from May 15 to May 19, a Thespian Club trip to Painesville from April 14 to April 16, and a Troy High School Marching Band trip to Wittenburg university from July 23 to July 28.

Board members also discussed the upcoming Teen Leadership Troy program.

“We encourage any juniors to consider taking out an application,” Board Member Doug Trostle said. “The deadline is April 24; the event is June 15.”

Board members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8. The meeting will be held at Troy Memorial Stadium instead of the board office, and will also feature a special ceremony to honor the district’s retirees for the year starting at 5 p.m.