Troy bowlers drop matches with Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches to Wapakoneta on the road Thursday.

The boys, 3-5, lost 2,691-2,519.

Carson Helman led Troy with games of 172 and 199.

Bryce Massingill rolled games of 187 and 180 and Ryan Kaiser had games of 157 and 160.

Kyle Wickman had games of 145 and 159, Ethan Blanchard rolled a 152 and Logan Smith added a 135.

Troy had baker games of 157, 207, 172, 172 and 165.

The girls, 5-3, lost 2,555-2,147.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games of 180 and 184.

Kristin Sedam rolled games of 159 and 132 and Kiandra Smith had games of 129 and 149.

Kyana Biddle rolled a 163 game and Libby Burghardt had a 105 game.

Troy rolled baker games of 158, 122, 149, 138 and 119.