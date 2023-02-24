Troy boys bowling team, Piqua’s Soliday advance to D-I district tournament

DAYTON — The Troy bowling team and Piqua’s Brayden Soliday advanced on to the D-I district tournament at the sectional tournament Thursday at Poelking-Woodman Lanes.

Troy finished seventh with a 3,892 total after an amazing comeback in the baker games.

The Trojans were in 15th place after three team games, but averaged 224.7 in the six baker games to move up to seventh. Troy needed to finish in the top 10 to advance as a team.

Troy had 2,544 after the three team games, but had 133 more pins than the second best team in the baker games.

The Trojans rolled baker games of 279, 193, 144, 248, 214 and 270.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 171, 189 and 202.

Ryan Kaiser had games of 134, 243 and 151 and Carson Hills had games of 151, 187 and 130.

Cooper Gerlach had games of 165 and 232, Logan Smith rolled a 188 and Kyle Wickman rolled a 155.

Piqua finished 18th with a 3,368 total.

Soliday rolled games of 178, 215 and 202 for a 595 series to advance as an individual.

Collin Snyder rolled games of 172, 178 and 183 and Dylan Jenkins had games of 135, 219 and 158.

Austyn Potter had games of 123, 165 and 137 and Connor Bollinger had games of 118, 122 and 146.

Tippecanoe finished 25th with 2,983.

Brenden Blacketer led Tipp with games of 203, 167 and 162 and Conner DeMange rolled games of 116, 136 and 160.

Zach Clune had games of 119, 122 and 169 and Noah Johnson rolled games of 143 and 153.

Hayden Sherwood had games 97 and 159 and Cameron Hunt had games of 128 and 125.