Troy boys fall to Miamisburg in Centerville D-I sectional action

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team had an amazing season.

The Trojans finished 18-5 and won the MVL title.

But, things did not go fifth-seeded Troy’s way against ninth-seeded Miamisburg Monday night at Centerville High School in Division I second-round action.

The Vikings improved to 14-10 and picked up their second win over the Trojans this season — this time by a 59-41 score.

When Troy opened the second half with basket by Noah Davis and two free throws by Isaac Phillips, the Trojans led 24-19.

But, Miamisburg would go on a 17-1 run — led by the presence of 6-foot-6 post Andrew Hoerner and Troy never really recovered.

Hoerner, who played just three minutes in the first half due to two early fouls, scored 10 points in the third quarter as Miamisburg opened a 36-25 lead and the Vikings still led 38-30 going to the fourth quarter.

That was as close as Troy would get as Miamisburg finished the second half on a 40-16 run after Troy had scored the initial four points.

Both teams had gotten off to a slow start in the early going.

Miamisburg’s Kiser Cornwell had hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game, but neither team would score over the next four minutes.

Then Troy would scored on four straight possession to take an 8-3 lead.

Nick Prince hit two jumpers for the Trojans and Hollis Terrell and Kellen Miller both scored.

After Miamisburg closed to within 8-5, Terrell scored and then finished the first quarter with a dunk at the buzzer to give Troy a 12-5 lead.

A basket by Davis put Troy up 14-8 early in the second quarter, before Miamisburg ran off seven straight points to go up 15-14.

Prince had a basket and two free throws to put Troy up 20-17 — scoring 12 points in the first half.

Miamisburg got a basket to close within 20-19 at the break and the Vikings would take over in the third quarter.

Prince led Troy with 16 points and Phillips added 11 points — all in the second half.

Terrell would score six points.

Hoerner led a balanced Miamisburgg attack with 14 points — all in the second half.

Gavin Morningstar would score 10 points and Cornwell added nine.

Drew Copsey netted eight points and Billy Osmanski added six points.

