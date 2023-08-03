GREENVILLE — A new year brings a new attitude for Troy sophomore golfer Mitchell Sargent.

And Sargent and the Trojans made an early statement Thursday at Turtle Creek, winning the Greenville Invitational.

Troy won the team title with a 318 score, while Tippecanoe was second with 330 and Covington was third with 344.

And Sargent took medalist honors with a 75, where he showed his consistency, finishing just 4-over par despite only having one birdie.

“That was always a goal,” Sargent said as he waited for other scores to come in to see if he was medalist. “It was a goal last year. If it happens today, great. If it doesn’t happen this year, that is okay too.”

Sargent burst onto the scene a year ago as a freshman, shooting 3-under par 33 in his first nine hole match.

“He came out and shot that 33 and it probably created unreasonable expectations,” Evilsizor said. “I think he expected to do that every time out and that is not the way he works.”

Sargent said he has a fresh approach this season.

“I felt like I had a bad attitude last year,” he said. “I have worked really hard on that and my dad really helped me with that. The other thing is a lot of these courses were new to me last year. Now, I have played all these courses.”

Sargent was even more excited about the Trojan’s performance as a team.

“We graduated four seniors,” he said. “Bryce (Massingill) and a I are back, but I wasn’t really sure what to expect. That’s exciting to shoot a score like that.”

Junior Blake Seger carded a 78, junior Hayden Frey had an 82 and Massingill — a senior — added an 83.

Casey Beckner and Issac Burns both carded 90s.

“I think 318 is the lowest score we have ever shot in my 11 years playing in this tournament,” Evilsizor said. “I wasn’t really expecting this. We came over last week and played a practice round. Blake (Seger) has played JV the last two years. He is a program guy. We just have work on his consistency.

“Hayden (Frey) is a pitcher and I think that factors in. He has a great short game. He hasn’t played lot of golf, because he has been playing baseball. I think he is only going to get better. Bryce (Massingill) is a senior leader and he was real solid today.”

Tippecanoe was led by Austin Siefring’s 77.

Other Red Devvil scores were Sam Dillworth 83, Eli Voisard 84, Will Riehle 86, Max Gustavson 90 and Zach Riggle 101.

“I was probably expecting to shoot a little lower,” Tippecanoe coach Aaron Jackson said. “But, it is early. It shows what we need to work on.”

Covington was paced by Matt Dieperink’s 79.

Other Bucc scores were Cameron Haines 84, Sam Grabeman 90, Bryson Hite 91, Connor Humphrey 91 and Brody Manson 91.

“Playing here (at Turtle Creek) is an eye opener (after practicing at Echo Hills),” Covington coach Bill Wise said. “I think this is one of our lowest scores here. It is early, but I will take it any time I can throw out to 91s at Echo Hills.”

Piqua was eighth with a 362 total.

Sabastian Karabinis led the Indians with an 86.

Other Piqua scores were Richard Price 89, Hunter Steinke 90, Gabe Sloan 97, Aiden Applegate 104 and Evan Clark 106.

“Sabastian (Karabinis) and Gabe Sloan both played well,” Covington coach Andy Johnson said. “It is early. I was looking more at execution of shots today. There were times we struggled with that, but that will come.”

On a day where Mitchell Sargent and the Troy golf team made a statement.

