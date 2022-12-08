Troy Chamber celebrates WPTW

Joe Laber, WPTW’s midday host, left to right, listens as Chuck Fox, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador president, congratulates Clint Myers, WPTW operations manager, and staff on 75 years on air during the radio staions day-long celebration event Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and community members celebrate 75 years of radio station 98.1 WPTW’s (AM 1570) being on the air on Wednesday, Dec. 7. WPTW welcomed area community members all day long, kicking off the morning with a previous ribbon cutting with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Piqua officials.