Troy Chamber of Commerce launches “Community Event Calendar”

TROY — Starting immediately, the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a “Community Event” Calendar.
This calendar is a way to keep up to date on Chamber Member and community events around Troy. It will be updated regularly and available to all local non-profits through their website. If an organization is wanting to add events to the community calendar, contact Hannah McCartney at [email protected]
When submitting an event for the community calendar, please include the following information:
• Event Name & Date/Time (Both start and end)
• Event Host/Contact
• Event Address/Location
• Event Description
• Event Sponsors
• Event Photos/Logos
• Event Registration Information/Link
The events can be viewed on their website at business.troyohiochamber.com/calendar. For more information, contact [email protected]