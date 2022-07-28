Troy Chamber of Commerce launches “Community Event Calendar”

TROY — Starting immediately, the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a “Community Event” Calendar.

This calendar is a way to keep up to date on Chamber Member and community events around Troy. It will be updated regularly and available to all local non-profits through their website. If an organization is wanting to add events to the community calendar, contact Hannah McCartney at [email protected]

When submitting an event for the community calendar, please include the following information:

• Event Name & Date/Time (Both start and end)

• Event Host/Contact

• Event Address/Location

• Event Description

• Event Sponsors

• Event Photos/Logos

• Event Registration Information/Link

The events can be viewed on their website at business.troyohiochamber.com/calendar. For more information, contact [email protected]