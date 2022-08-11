Troy changes square

By
Michael Ullery
-

A pedestrian crosses one of the newly re-painted crosswalks in downtown Troy. In addition to the painting, the city has changed some parking and traffic signals. Motorists are urged to use caution as citizens get used to the changes.

