News Troy changes square By Michael Ullery - August 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A pedestrian crosses one of the newly re-painted crosswalks in downtown Troy. In addition to the painting, the city has changed some parking and traffic signals. Motorists are urged to use caution as citizens get used to the changes.