Troy Christian boys top Cedarville for second time in D-IV district semifinal

Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik shoots against Cedarville’s Tyler Cross Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy Christian boys basketball coach Ray Zawadzki encourages his team Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Alex Free drives against Cedarville’s Tyler Cross Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

PIQUA — The second meeting of second seeded Troy Christian and third seeded Cedarville in a Piqua D-IV district semifinal Friday night was much the same as the first.

The Eagles opened a big lead by halftime and cruised to a 68-52 win over the Indians — who Troy Christian had beaten 69-48 in the regular season meeting.

Troy Christian, 23-2, will play in a D-IV district final at the University of Dayton Arena Saturday, with the time and oppenent to be determined. The Eagles will play the winner of the Ross lower bracket, with that district semifinal set for Tuesday night.

Cedarville closed the season at 19-6.

And it was a family trend in the Eagles win. While the lid was on the basket early for both teams, once Troy Christian got the transition game going, it was off to the races.

The opening quarter was closely play, but a Frank Rupnik 3-pointer to close the quarter put the Eagles up 15-8.

In the second quarter, Troy Christian began to open things up.

After a basket by Alex Free, Christian Brusman and Ethan Grise made consecutive threes in transition to open the lead to 23-10.

Rupnik would hit a 3-pointer later in the quarter to double the score on Cedarville to 28-14.

Grise would add another three in transition to make the score 34-15 and the half closed with Troy Christian in front 36-18.

Troy Christian would hit seven 3-pointers in the game and led 55-35 after three quarters and went on to the win.

Parker Penrod led the Eagles with 18 points.

Rupnik added 15 points and seven rebounds and Free would score 13 points.

Brusman and Grise both finished with 10 points.

Brayden Criswell led Cedarville with 20 points and Mason Johnson scored 18 points.

Tyler Cross added seven points.

Russia 63,

Newton 16

TROY — In a Troy D-IV district semifinals, Newton ran into a buzzsaw in top seeded Russia.

The Raiders opened a 46-9 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Newton finished the season with a 15-10 record.

