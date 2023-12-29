Troy Christian, Piqua drop games at WPTW Holiday Classic

Piqua’s Tate Kuhlman goes up for two points against Meadowdale’s Rayshaun Hampton Thursday night at the WPTW Holiday Classic at Garbry Gymansium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian Christian Brusman shoots against Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier Thursday night at Garbry Gymnasium in the WPTW Holiday Classic. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Jay Hancock passes the ball Thursday night against Meadowdale. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Alex Free makes a pass against the Russia defense Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Mickey Anderson scores against Meadowdale Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod shoots over Russia’s Brayden Monnin Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Troy Christian boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in the opening game Thursday at the WPTW Holiday Classic, while Piqua battled to the end in the second game.

On Friday, the two teams were scheduled to play at Garbry Gymnasium in the consolation game at 4 p.m., followed by Russia and Meadowdale in the championship game at 5:30 p.m.

Russia 64,

Troy Christian 39

Russia came out on fire and never let up in a rematch of a D-IV regional semifinal from a year ago.

Troy Christian dropped to 5-1 with the loss.

The Raiders came out and hit seven of nine 3-pointers in the first half, with Jaxon Grogean hitting three and Brayden Monnin and Benjamin York hitting two each.

That allowed Russia to open a 22-11 lead after one quarter and increase it to 34-19 at halftime.

After getting down 7-0 early, a 3-point play by Parker Penrod had allowed Troy Christian to get back within 16-10 later in the first quarter and 6-foot-7 post Frank Rupnik had opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer.

But, Russia was in control the rest of the way, leading 52-34 after three quarters.

Penrod led Troy Christian with 14 points and Rupnik added 12 points, with Ethan Grise scoring six points.

Hayden Quinter led a balanced Russia attack with 16 points.

York scored 14 and Monnin added 11, with Landon Pleiman netting five points.

Meadowdale 60,

Piqua 54

In the nightcap, Piqua dropped a back-and-forth game to fall to 2-7 on the season.

Piqua trailed just 14-11, 32-28 and 42-37 at the quarter breaks.

Jamal Scott had hit a 3-pointer to put the Lions up 46-39 and Meadowdale still 48-41 with 6:13 to play.

But, Piqua would score the next eight points to take the lead.

It started with a basket by Mickey Anderson, followed by baskets by Roman Medley and Jay Hancock.

Tate Kuhlman added a basket with 3:22 to go to give Piqua a 49-48 lead.

Damarion Fleming answered with a 3-pointer to put the Lions up 51-49 before Mael DeGavre tied the game at 51 with 2:33 to go.

But, Fleming hit another 3-pointer as Meadowdale outscored Piqua 9-3 down the stretch.

Quintin Jones led Meadowdale with 15 points and Fleming scored 13 points.

Scott and Rayshaun Hampton both netted six points and Trevon Hodge had five points.

Kuhlman led a balanced Piqua attack with 14 points and Anderson scored 11.

DeGavre scored eight points and Jace Weber netted seven points.

Medley and Zaydyn Allen both scored six points.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]