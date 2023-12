Troy Christian senior Alex Free was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team.

Free was also named Conference Player of the Year, , District Player of the Year, to the All-Region team, and first team All-Ohio.

Free broke the school record for goals scored this season and has committed to play soccer and attend the University of Dayton next year.

Free was one of 15 Ohio players named to the 80-player team.