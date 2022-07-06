Troy City Council extends moratorium on demolitions

By Jordan Green

TROY — The Troy City Council adopted an ordinance to extend the moratorium on the issuance of certificates of appropriateness which allow demolitions in the City of Troy Historic Preservation Overlay District on Tuesday, July 5.

The extension of the moratorium comes as the Planning Commission will consider new regulations for the Historic District at their next meeting on July 13, two days before the expiration of the current moratorium. This extension will give the Council time to review any proposed changes to the city’s zoning code before acting on them and will last for 60 days commencing on July 15, 2022.

“The moratorium would prohibit staff from accepting any applications for certificates of appropriateness. So, we would not forward them on to the planning commission until the moratorium expires,” said Patrick Titterington, director of public service and safety, during a Community and Economic Development Committee meeting on June 27.

The move comes amid an ongoing battle surrounding the preservation of 112 to118 W. Main St., which had been approved for demolition before a stay was issued by the Miami County Common Pleas Court. The property dates to the mid-1800’s and plaintiffs in the civil suit are seeking to prevent the demolition and have the site added to the Troy Historic District.

The moratorium extension was approved by a vote of 7-1 with Bobby Phillips, fourth ward council member, voting against the ordinance.

Also on Tuesday, the council approved the rezoning of 408 and 410 N. Elm St. from R-6, two-family residential district, to OR-1, office residential district. The two lots are owned by the non-profit organization We Love Birthday Parties and will be used as office space and to host birthday parties.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was approved with the FOP, OLC Troy Police Officers Association to create a new position of police recruit at a pay rate of $20 per hour and to provide for a lateral transfer that recognizes prior service with another agency for new appointees.

“This will permit the city to be more competitive in recruiting and hiring qualified police officers,” said Jeffrey Schilling, sixth ward council member.

The Police Recruit position will be filled by candidates who have not yet received OPOTA (Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy) certification. Candidates would be hired to the police recruit position on a temporary basis while they complete their training.

The MOU comes from an agreement between the city and the police officers bargaining unit. It was approved unanimously.

Also approved was a Memorandum of Understanding with Troy City Schools that detailed the arrangements of the city continuing to provide three sworn police officers as school resource officers (SRO).

Prior to this MOU, the Troy City Schools have been reimbursing the city $10,000 annually. In 2023, the schools will compensate the city for $20,000 and that total will increase by $10,000 each year until 2025. In 2025, the reimbursement will be based on the wage increase for police officers and the parties involved will meet to review the agreement and set future terms.

The agreement will renew annual on July 1 unless either party gives notice by May 1 of that year to modify or terminate the agreement.

The council also approved and held a public hearing – at which no members of the public spoke – on the 2023 tax budget.

Later, the first reading on the rezoning of the 2.0-acre lot at 1322 Washington Road from R-1AAA, one family residential to R-3, single-family residential district, was held. The proposed change is to match the zoning of nearby properties. A public hearing on this matter will be held at the next council meeting.

The council suspended the three-reading rule on all legislation that required it.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Robin Oda expressed thanks for the cities’ Fourth of July celebrations.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the Fourth of July events. It was a really good day,” said Oda.

William Rozell, councilman-at-large, added, “To all the people who put the events on yesterday – who worked many hours, I’m sure – they were great, and I think everybody enjoyed them.”

The next Troy City Council meeting will be held Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.