Troy City Council members, officials sworn-in for new terms

TROY —New and returning elected officials were sworn into office by Troy’s Director of Law, Grant Kerber during a ceremony held in City Council chambers on Thursday, Dec. 28. Each new official has committed to “faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge the duties” of their offices.

Robin Oda, Mayor, was sworn in for a new four-year term.

William Rozell, President of Council, was sworn in for a two-year term.

John Frigge, Auditor, was sworn in for a new four-year term.

City Council members Jeffrey G. Whidden, Kristie Marshall, Lynn B. Snee, Jeffrey A. Schilling, and Bobby W. Phillips were sworn in for two-year terms. Four other council members, including Samuel J. Pierce, Todd D. Severt, William C. Twiss, and Susan M. Westfall, will be sworn in before the Tuesday, Jan. 2 City Council meeting.