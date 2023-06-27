Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The city of Troy has closed off West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets, due to safety concerns regarding the Tavern Building, for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic until the chief building official and Troy fire chief determine the area to be safe. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have voted unanimously to reject an offer to donate the Tavern Building on West Main Street to the city of Troy.

Council members voted against a resolution to accept the building’s donation during a special meeting held on Monday, June 26. In addition to the building’s donation, the resolution would have included a settlement with the building’s owner.

Council members voted on the resolution after recessing to an executive session to confer with legal council concerning disputes that are the subject of pending or imminent court action. Public comments were not heard at the meeting, although a crowd of approximately 50 local residents attended the meeting.

“We will not take any public comments,” council president William Lutz said. “This is the third reading of this resolution; there have been plenty of times to make comments on this resolution at our previous two meetings.”

City council’s next regularly scheduled will be held on Monday, July 3.

“I understand completely the frustrations many of you have over the shenanigans that took place Saturday,” Lutz said. “There will be a time and a place to discuss that, and that’s next Monday.”

“What’s true today will be true a week from now,” he said. “I would encourage all of you to come back, speak your piece, send letters, send emails and other correspondence.”

On Saturday, June 24, the city of Troy announced that due to safety concerns regarding the Tavern Building, West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic until the chief building official (CBO) and fire chief determine the area to be safe.

“The CBO and fire chief are very important in protecting the safety, health and welfare of our residents, businesses, and visitors,” a press release issued by the city of Troy on Saturday, June 24, said. “They hold special certifications and expertise and rely on other experts to be the final arbiters in determining the safety of structures in Troy.”

“On June 16, after a very thorough review, the CBO, his structural engineer, and our Fire Chief determined unequivocally that this building is unsafe and dangerous,” the release said.”However, the Miami County Common Pleas Court on Friday, June 23, ruled that our CBO and Fire Chief are not sufficiently qualified to make that determination.”

“Since the CBO acts for the city and since both have certified the building as unsafe and dangerous, effective immediately and until such time as the CBO and fire chief determine the area to be safe, West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” the release said.

A detour for vehicles is located at Plum and Cherry Streets, using Franklin Street.

“It is very concerning that the court decided that our CBO and fire chief are not qualified to give us the best advice possible,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “Based on the June 16th inspection, we cannot in good conscience ignore their orders, since we know they are acting as neutral advisors to us with only Troy’s safety in mind. It’s truly regrettable that it’s come to this, but we have an absolute duty to err on the side of caution.”

“I can only hope this decision is reconsidered as soon as possible but until then, we can no longer ignore the risks and leave a potentially unsafe situation,” Oda said.