A skater performs a trick at Troy City Skatepark Unite’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Joe Reardon Skatepark on North Ridge Avenue in Troy. The event was held to raise money for a new skate park in Troy. Submitted photo | Troy City Skatepark Unite The group poses for a photo at Troy City Skatepark Unite’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event was held to raise money for a new skate park in Troy. Submitted photo | Troy City Skatepark Unite

A skater performs a trick at Troy City Skatepark Unite’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Joe Reardon Skatepark on North Ridge Avenue in Troy. The event was held to raise money for a new skate park in Troy.

The group poses for a photo at Troy City Skatepark Unite’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event was held to raise money for a new skate park in Troy.