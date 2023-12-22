Troy City Skatepark Unite receives Troy Foundation grant

A skater performs a trick at a September Troy City Skatepark Unite’s fundraiser. Troy City Skatepark Unite announced they just received a $17,700 grant at year-end from the Troy Foundation for planning and design work to create a new community skatepark at Joe Reardon Skatepark on North Ridge Avenue.

TROY — Troy City Skatepark Unite has received a grant for $17,700 from the Troy Foundation for planning and design work to create a new community skatepark at Joe Reardon Skatepark on North Ridge Avenue.

The gift is the largest grant the organization has received to date, according to a press release from Troy City Skatepark Unite.

Matt Williams, president of Troy City Skatepark Unite Inc., expressed excitement over the receipt of the grant.

“Our entire team is thrilled about this grant. We have engaged the city and others that will help create the plan and design for a better Joe Reardon Skatepark. Over the next few months, we are going to reach out to ensure we are creating a skatepark that is going to be a real asset to the community and this funding helps us reach that goal,” said Williams, in the release.

To learn more about Troy City Skatepark Unite Inc., check out their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.