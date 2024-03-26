Troy clean-up week starts April 1.

TROY—The city of Troy announced it will hold its annual Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week from Monday, April 1, to Friday, April 5 on its Facebook page.

During this week, residents will be allowed to dispose of additional trash, and yard waste disposal rules will be relaxed.

For those five days the Solid Waste Division will collect trash exceeding the capacity of the trash cart. Any additional trash must be bagged. Please place those extra bags a few feet away from the cart so that the city’s automated refuse trucks can empty your cart. Cardboard, loose trash, and boxes will not be collected. Please visit www.troyohio.gov/trash for guidelines on items that are too big to bag.

Brush and yard waste rules will also be relaxed during Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week. From April 1 to 5 only, brush and branches do not need to be bundled or bagged. Grass clippings and leaves must be placed into a biodegradable bag. Place yard waste on the street near the curb, not on the curb lawn.

Place all extra trash and yard waste out for collection on your regular trash collection day. Any yard waste or trash placed after your normal collection day must comply with the residential solid waste regulations and will be picked up the following week on your scheduled collection day.

As always, place recyclable items in the recycling container for collection. Check www.troyohio.gov/trash to review recycling guidelines.

For questions regarding Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week, please call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 937-335-1914.