Troy Council holds public hearing on zoning amendments

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council held a public hearing on proposed additions and amendments to the city’s zoning code regarding manufacturing training facilities, self-storage facilities and solar energy systems during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, Aug. 21.

After receiving no response to requests for public comment, council members closed the public hearing and heard the second reading of an ordinance to approve the proposed zoning code changes. The ordinance is scheduled for discussion in committee meetings this week, and will be presented for a third reading at council members’ next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Council members also heard an update on two new liquor permit applications, seeking new C-1 permits for Troy Marathon, 959 N. Market St., and Aldi, Inc., 50 Troy Towne Drive.

“A C-1 permit is defined as beer-only in original, sealed container for carry-out only,” Council member Lynne Snee said. “The Troy Police Department has not recommended an objection or hearing request be filed.”

Council also heard an update on the Main Street re-paving projects.

“There are several people who are really happy with the progress of West Main Street; the paving and all that,” Council member William Rozell said.

“We are getting comments about the manhole covers sticking up out of the ground,” Mayor Robin Oda said. “I know they will be levelled.”

“Within a couple of months that should all be levelled out,” Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said. “This is the intermediate layer of asphalt. We remind folks also that it is a construction zone, so you’re supposed to be going a lot slower.”

Council members also heard announcements regarding the city’s schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4. Trash and recycling will remain on schedule, and the Troy City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Council members also heard an announcement regarding the city of Troy’s Trick or Treat night, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.