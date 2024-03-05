Troy Council honors Ellie Carder

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council observed a moment of silence in honor of Ellie Carder, during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, March 4.

“It’s been hard for the community over the weekend, to realize that we did not have the outcome we had hoped for,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said later in the meeting. “I’ve met the family; it’s very difficult for them to have it come to an end like this.”

“It’s very difficult for our Police and Fire Department staff who have been searching for weeks,” she said. “It’s just a tough time for everybody; thank you to those who have helped search for her for so long.””

In other business, council members also heard an update from Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA) president Ben Sutherly regarding the progress of repairs to the IOOF Building located on West Main Street.

“Scaffolding was erected last week on the front of the IOOF Building,” Sutherly said. “You will see that scaffolding continue to encircle the building around back in short order.”

The Troy Planning Commission has approved a black roof for both parts of the building, he said, and the THPA has confirmed to city administration that it is their intent to repair both buildings.

“Masonry work is scheduled to start tomorrow morning weather permitting, and we remain confident that the April 30 deadline will be met,” Sutherly said. “From a fundraising standpoint, our goal is $750,000. We are currently at more than $703,000 in commitments, or 94 percent of our goal, and more than 90 percent of those pledges are already in our bank account or have been spent.”

“We have had 177 unique pledges and donations so far,” he said. “We just had a tremendous response from the Troy and Miami County community, we’re so grateful for that.”

The THPA is currently running a close-the-gap campaign to help finish fundraising. The building’s parapet will be repaired with 536 bricks, and the THPA is selling each brick for $100.

“We are also having a little friendly competition; the total amount raised by residents within the city of Troy and the total amount raised by residents who live outside the city of Troy,” Sutherly said. “Right now the score is Troy 27, and outside of Troy is 21.”

Donations can be made through the THPA website at www.thpatroy.org.

“Getting the street open as soon as possible, and not having a huge gap in our historic streetscape is a win-win for our community,” Sutherly said. “We have not put all of this effort forth just to stabilize the building and then to watch it languish,” he said. “We are committed to its success; we’re just overjoyed that this project has been a catalyst for bringing the community together for something positive.”

Council members also adopted several ordinances during their meeting, including an ordinance authorizing a 90-day extension to the current 270-day moratorium on accepting applications for a list of specific uses in the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District, and an ordinance accepting .0512 acres of abandoned Miami and Erie Canal land located at the southeast corner of Mulberry and Race Streets from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Council members also adopted an ordinance amending the city of Troy’s regulations to reflect Ohio Revised Code regarding the use of micro-mobility devices on public ways, including bike lanes, bikeways and shared-use paths.