Troy Council OKs grant application, reappropriations

TROY — Troy City Council authorized the director of public service and safety to submit a grant application for the Experiment Farm Road resurfacing project.

“The city may qualify for a grant up to $699,948 for this project which has a current estimate of approximately $1.2 million,” said Samuel Pierce, third-ward council member.

The proposed resurfacing project is in response to an increase in economic development on Experiment Farm Road. This development has been accompanied by an increase in traffic and resulted in the deterioration of the roadway. The resurfacing would stretch 0.8767 miles north of the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street and would include new markings and bike lanes. The $699,948 grant would account for 60% of the projects cost.

The application was submitted to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission on the Oct. 6 deadline and council approval was retroactive. Funding for the grant is through the transportation improvement program of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – a bipartisan bill passed in 2021 that allocated $1.2 trillion for investments in infrastructure over the coming decade.

If approved, the grant will become available in 2027; the project will not move forward until funding is secured.

In other business, City Council approved budget reappropriations totaling $160,000. The reappropriations were as follows:

• $80,000 to the cemetery fund for an unbudgeted retirement and repairs;

• $50,000 to the recreational programs fund for additional supplies and staffing –the resulting increase in revenue should offset the cost;

• $30,000 to the municipal swimming pool fund for additional staff and to reflect the increase in food costs – resulting increase in revenue should offset the cost.

Council also approved an ordinance to transfer Waco Park to the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) for sale.

“This property was declared surplus in 2020 but no bids were received when advertised for sale,” said William Rozell, councilman-at-large.

The property is comprised of two lots located on Waco Street. The transfer allows the CIC to hire a realtor and market the property. The CIC is a non-profit economic development corporation whose board includes the mayor and president of council among other city officials.

The three-reading rule was suspended for all legislation that required it.

During committee reports, the planning commission meeting for Oct. 10 was discussed. The purpose of this meeting was to field public comments on a proposal from the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA).

“The request from the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance [is] that the number of members be increased by two and that priority be given to ensure that a total of three planning commission members have certain skill sets,” said Samuel Pierce, third-ward council member.

This proposal came about during the revisions to the historic preservation overlay zoning code in previous months. THPA’s proposal rests on what it claims is a lack of representation of the historic district in the planning commissions decisions.

No recommendations were made by the planning commission at this time.

At the end of the meeting, director of public service and Safety Patrick Titterington reiterated his trick-or-treat reminder.

“Oct. 27, Thursday night is trick-or-treat. From 6 to 8 (p.m.), rain or shine,” said Titterington.

He also noted leaf collection is ongoing, weather permitting. Maps and schedule for leaf collection are available on the Troy city government website.

The next council meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.