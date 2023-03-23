Troy council requests public hearing on Railroad Restaurant liquor permit transfer

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council passed a resolution requesting a public hearing regarding the proposed transfer of liquor permits for the Railroad Restaurant on South Crawford Street during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, March 20.

Existing D-1,D-2 and D-3 liquor permits issued to Railroad Restaurant Partnership, doing business as Railroad Restaurant, 629 S. Crawford St., would be transferred to the name of Old Railroad Bar and Grill Inc., doing business as Railroad Restaurant at the same address.

“The city has not been able to determine if complete information has been received regarding the applicant for review,” Council member Lynne Snee said. “Also, based on the zoning, a restaurant or bar is prohibited from operating at this location.”

Council members approved a resolution requesting the Ohio Department of Liquor Control to hold a public hearing on the transfer in Troy.

Council members also announced applications for a D-1 liquor permit for Speakeasy Miso located on West Main Street and D-2 and D-3 permits for Craft Event Bar and Collective LLC, located on North Cherry Street.

Council members also approved a resolution urging Congress and the Ohio Legislature to enact legislation regarding railroad safety, and resolutions continuing five enterprise zones and the Troy Towne Park TIF.

“The agreement with Arc Abrasives Inc. is not in compliance with the employment commitment,” Council member Todd Severt said. “If Arc Abrasives Inc. does not meet employee compliance in 2023, it is likely the agreement will be recommended to be terminated at the next review.”

Council members also heard the first reading of an ordinance to approve rezoning and a general plan related to the proposed Troy Storage Inns of America development, which will be the subject of a public hearing held during council’s next meeting on Monday, April 3.

Council members also gave their final approval to an ordinance to amend the zoning code to allow for urban beekeeping in residential areas, council members also approved the use of Treasure Island Park and temporary activation of the DORA for concerts on June 24 and Aug. 5, as well as during the Troy Truck Yard event scheduled for April 28.

“The event will include the sale of and consumption of beer only on public property within the expanded DORA area,” Rozell said. “The Troy Chamber of Commerce will hold the temporary liquor permit.”

Council member Bill Twiss voted against the ordinances authorizing temporary activation of the DORA for the Treasure Island concerts and the sale of beer on public property during the Troy Truck yard event; Council member Samuel Pierce voted against the ordinance authorizing beer sales during the Troy Truck Yard event.

Council members also heard from several citizens during the public comment portion of their meeting, including local resident Deb Hogshead who spoke in support of the Move to Amend organization of Miami County.

“In advance of the May primary,” Hogshead said, “Move to Amend Miami County will survey candidates for mayor and city council about their views on corporate power and big money in politics, and the need for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that makes two things clear. One, constitutional rights belong to natural persons only, not state-chartered entities such as corporations, associations, unions and non-profits; and two, money spent on political campaigns is not protected speech, and shall be regulated.”

“We will share candidate responses to the questionnaire with Troy voters, so they will learn where candidates stand on these issues,” she said.

Council members also heard comments from Troy resident Bradley Behringer and Ben Sutherly of the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance regarding the status of repairs to the Tavern Building located on West Main Street.

“Is there any reason the city can’t work with Miami County to make arrangements for more permanent repairs on that building, and then send the property owner a bill?” Sutherly asked.

“There’s been a lot of discussions,” city of Troy Law Director Grant Kerber said. “Right now, I don’t think there’s a lot of definite resolution at this point in time, so I don’t know if the city can answer that question at this point.”

“It would be outrageous if taxpayers have to help pay for any sort of band-aid in order to continue with construction work, especially as the property owner is receiving $24,000 in public funds for façade work on three of the buildings that he owns downtown,” Sutherly said.

“I have to again question the preferential treatment this owner is getting,” Troy resident Behringer said. “Residential property owners are getting cited for this and cited for that; why did it take two and a half years to put these kind of orders on Mr. Kimmel? That should have been done from the start.”

“That’s another failure on the part of city administration, and that needs to change,” Behringer said.