Troy Fall Farm Fest set for Oct. 8-9

TROY – Looking for something to do to kick-off the fall season? Look no further than Lost Creek Reserve located at 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy.

This 456-acre park is the setting for Miami County Park District’s annual Fall Farm Fest. On Oct. 8 and 9 the historic Knoop Homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a hub of activity for the thousands of people who attend.

“It’s a celebration of the agricultural heritage of Miami County,” said J. Scott Myers, executive director of the Miami County Park District, in a press release.

The festival offers a six-acre corn maze, corn cannon, music, food, wagon rides, a scarecrow contest, children’s games, demonstrations, vendors, display booths, farm animals, kiddie tractor pulls, a pumpkin patch and more.

A highlight of the festival each year is the wagon ride down a charming farm lane lined with scarecrows that are part of the annual contest. Visitors select the winners in three out of four categories — so don’t forget to cast your vote.

Make sure to stop by the corn maze to experience the adventure of finding your way through its twists and turns. Traditional children’s activities will also be available.

“We have old fashioned games and pumpkin painting. Kids especially love the farm animals, pony rides and rope making,” said Mindy Weaver, outreach coordinator for the Miami County Park District.

Another big hit each year is a kiddie tractor pull, where children can compete for trophies.

A must-see at the festival is the farm animal petting zoo located in the bottom of the 1832 historic bank barn. A small flock of sheep will take up residence there as they await the working sheep dog demonstration.

As attendees explore the reserve, they can stop to watch one of the many demonstrations. See first-hand how teams of oxen were used in daily farm life. Head out to the “back forty” and watch a variety of horse demonstrations brought to the festival by the Miami County Equine Initiative Task Force. On Sunday, the children’s homestead will be set up for kids to enjoy.

Adding to the festival’s ambiance are the musical performers appearing by the pond. The music portion of the festival includes everything from singer-songwriters and bluegrass to folk and soft rock.

“Each year we have been able to schedule talented local and regional musicians,” said Myers. “It really adds something special to the atmosphere.”

Also at the festival are a handful of vendors selling everything from food and local honey to crafts and artwork. Make sure to stick around on Saturday immediately following the Fall Farm Fest for a “movie” under the stars. This year’s feature film is “ET.”

“Fall Farm Fest is one of those hometown events that adds to the high quality of life in Miami County,” says Myers.

The Miami County Park District would like to extend their thanks for the support of generous sponsors and partners. This family friendly event is offered to the public free of charge. More information and the event schedule can be found at miamicountyparks.com.