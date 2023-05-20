Troy girls keep district track hardware at home, Tippecanoe takes third

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team kept the hardware at home Friday night, winning the D-I district track and field meet.

Tippecanoe finished third and Piqua was 14th.

The top four finishers in each event advance on to regionals Wednesday and Friday at Wayne High School.

Winning for Troy were Leah Harnish, 400, 57.23 and the 800 relay (Davonna Harris, Ava McCoy, Leah Harnish, Aubrey Jones), 1:43.82

Taking second were Millie Peltier, 3,200, 11:52.30; Hannah Duff, pole vault, 11-6; Tatyana Green, shot put, 35-2 3-4 and the 400 relay (Davonna Harris, McCoy, Makenzi Metz, Jones), 50.97.

Finishing third were Harnish, 200, 25.28; Kiyah Baker, shot put, 34-11 -14 and the 3,200 relay (Kiley Kitta, Fiona Battle, Ashley Kyle, Millie Peltier), 10:13.40.

Taking fourth were Kyle, 1,600, 5:44.65; Battle, 800, 2:24.57 and Jones, long jump, 16-7 1-4.

For Tippecanoe, taking second were Isa Ramos, 1,600, 5:27.74 and the 3,200 relay (Ramos, Shelby Hept, Libby Krebs, Gracie Wead), 10:04.10.

Taking third were Jillian Magato, 100 hurdles, 15.99; Alex Foster, 400, 59.24; Hept, 3,200, 11:56.82; Alissa Magato, high jump, 4-10 and the 1,600 relay (Alissa Magato, Chelsea Dettwiller, Briley Barton, Foster), 4:08.02.

Taking fourth were Alissa Magato, 400, 60.48; Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 47.38and the 400 relay (Ayeva Tilley, Alissa Magato, Kendall Davis, Maddie Moran), 51.47.