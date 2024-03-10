Troy girls take second in D-I state bowling; Piqua’s Sweetman finishes 52nd

The Troy girls bowling team finished second in the D-I girls state bowling tournament at H.P. Lanes. In front (left to right) are Aiyana Godwin, Kiondra Smith and Kristin Sedam. In back are coach Rob Dever, Libby Burghardt, Baylie Massingill, McKinlee Gambrell and Calista Hicks. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today The Troy girls bowling team reacts after a strike by Aiyana Godwin completed an amazing comeback against Gahanna Lincoln in the quarterfinals Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kiondra Smith earned first team All-Ohio honors by finishing fifth in the D-I state tournamet Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Miranda Sweetman sends the ball down the lane Saturday at the D-I state bowling tournament at H.P. Lanes. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Aiyana Goldwin focuses on her target Saturday at H.P. Lanes. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Baylie Massingill releases the ball Saturday at H.P. Lanes. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kristin Sedam heads down the approach Saturday at H.P. Lanes. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Libby Burghardt watches her ball go down the lane Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s McKinlee Gambrell releases the ball Saturday at H.P. Lanes. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS — In bowling, after three games and 17 baker games, one ball can determine a state champion.

And that’s exactly what happened Saturday at H.P. Lanes in the D-I girls state title match between Troy and Youngstown Boardman.

Troy was trailing the best of five competition two games to one, but had an 18-pin lead in the eighth frame.

But, a Trojan open frame a three straight strikes by Boardman gave the Spartans the state title with a 179-166 victory.

“That is the way bowling is,” Troy coach Rob Dever said. “You can’t play defense in this sport. If they don’t get a strike on the first ball in the 10th frame, we are still bowling.”

And ended one of Troy’s most impressive seasons on the lane as they were going for the program’s second team state title in the program’s history.

The Trojans had a 17-1 regular season record, won several tournaments during the season, had the top three bowlers in the MVL and won the sectional and district tournament to advance to the state tournament.

“You couldn’t have a better season than this,” Dever said. “Unless you won the state title of course.”

Kiondra Smith, one of three seniors on the team — along with Aiyana Godwin and Kristin Sedam — agreed.

“It really is amazing,” she said. “It was all about our teamwork. That is how we were able to accomplish what we did.”

Smith finished her career by rolling games of 215, 179 and 223 for a 617 to finish fifth overall and earn All-Ohio honors.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Smith said. “To come from where I was (when she started in junior high) to get to this point. For us, it is always about the team.”

Freshman Baylie Massingill had games of 192-174-182 for a 548 series and Aiyana Godwin had games of 174-202-137 for a 513 series.

Libby Burghardt had games of 203-153-52 for a 508 series and Kristin Sedam had a 158 game.

Troy was leading after the opening game of qualifying with a 942 game, but after games of 827 and 797, Troy had dropped to sixth. But, baker games of 174, 188 and 201, Troy moved back up third heading into the quarterfinals.

“I was really happy with where we ended up,” Dever said. Those were tough lane conditions.”

But, the excitement was just beginning.

In the quarterfinals, the Trojans faced Gahanna Lincoln — who was bowling on its home lanes.

After having a 40-pin lead in the opening game, Troy lost 190-178.

The Trojans lost the second game 160-119 and was trailing in the third game before an incredible comeback.

Troy won the third game 160-119, in the fourth game on Smith’s final ball she had the 3-9 pins standing and had to get one for a 166-165 win and she did exactly that. They completed the comeback with a 143-129 in the final game.

Against Wilmington in the semifinal, Troy started in the right-hand lane — which proved important.

Troy won the first game 215-204, Wilmington won the second game 204-171, Troy won the third game 190-123 and Wilmington won the fourth game 192-177 — with the team on the right lane winning every game.

The Trojans continued the trend in the fifth game. They started with four strikes in a row from Massingill, Sedam, Burghardt and Godwin and rolled to a 192-66 win.

Troy got off to a rough start against Boardman, losing 184-142 and 158-144.

But, Troy rolled a 203 in the third game for a 32-pin win and seemed on their way to forcing a deciding fifth game, before things changed.

“There is no quit in this team,” Dever said. “They showed that today. It was a great team effort.”

Leading to the Trojans second state runnerup hardware for the trophy case.

Sweetman

starts fast

Piqua junior Miranda Sweetman got off to a fast start Saturday, rolling a 211 in her first game.

She followed that with games of 127 and 150 for a 488 series, finishing 52nd.

“I did (get off to a good start),” Sweetman said. “I thought the lane conditions were a lot different in the second and third games.”

Sweetman improved by leaps and bounds at district and her first game at state.

“I don’t know really how to explain it,” she said. “I think I got away from just bowling with my teammates and focusing on that to bowling with different teams. I want to make first team All-MVL, get back to state and of course it would be great to come back and win.”

After an impressive state tournament debut Saturday.

