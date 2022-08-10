Troy golfers take third at the Kendig Invitational

PIQUA — Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor couldn’t have been much happier with his team’s performance at the Dan Kendig Invitational Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

The Trojans shot 319 to finish third behind Russia (311) and Fort Loramie (312).

Adam Ballas for Fort Loramie was medalist with a 68 and Tanner Conklin of Troy Christian was second with a 69.

“I am ecstatic with our score,” Evilsizor said. “I didn’t think we could shoot a score that low this early in the season. As far as the two teams that beat us, we won’t see them in the postseason, so I wish them luck.”

Freshman Mitchell Sargent continues to impress, leading Troy with a 75.

Bryce Massingill was next with a 77.

“I didn’t expect to shoot that low, but it helps when you have two scores like that,” Evilsizor said. “Mitchell (Sargent) was even par through 13 holes. Bryce (Massingill) is just really consistent. He had a 37 on the (tougher) back nine. I am pretty sure that is his lowest nine-hole score.”

Brayden Schwartz had 82, Zane Huelsman shot 85, Casey Beckner carded a 90 and Luke Huber had a 92.

“Brayden Schwartz and Zane Huelsman both played well,” Evilsizor said. “Brayden is just a real solid, consistent player for us and Zane had a good day.”

Covington took fourth with a 347 total.

Matt Dieperink led Covington with an 82.

Other Bucc scores were Sam Grabeman 88, Bryson Hite 88, Hunter Ray 89, Cameron Haines 94 and Connor Humphrey 101.

Viking scores were Colin Jennings 78, Fletcher Harris 91, Wes Nidzgorski 99, Eric LeMaster 101, Luke Brunke 106 and Cameron Monnin 106.

Milton-Union was seventh with 369.

Bulldog scores were Grady Vechazone 76, Colin Fogle 81, Colten Alcorn 105, Maria Whalen 107, Ean Shoop 121 and Austin Hodkin 149.

Lehman Catholic was eighth with 373.

Cavalier scores were Henry Petersen 73, Noel Petersen 78, Hezekoah Bezy 97, Nick Wright 125 and Brian Baumann 151.

Troy Christian was ninth with 376.

Along with Conklin, the Eagles scores were Zane Harris 81, Goldie Miller 108, Julia Sargent 118 and Harley Stryker 172.

Bethel was ninth with 378.

Bees scores included Kyle Brueckman 86, Mike Halleg 92, Josh Fiery 97, Ben Sonnanstine 103, Evan Goodman 105 and Garrett Fetgatter 127.

Piqua was 11th with 380.

Indian scores were Richard Price 86, Spencer Ford 97, Landon Lawson 98, Drew Hinkle 99, Gabe Sloan 104 and Sabastian Karabinis 105.

