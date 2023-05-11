Troy High School seniors Donnan, McCann to play for Edison State

TROY — Troy High School seniors Eli Donnan and Elise McCann have followed a similar pattern on the Troy baseball and softball teams — being three-year starters.

Now, both will continue their college careers at the same place — Edison State Community College — after signing their letters of intent Wednesday in the Trojan Activity Center.

Eli Donnan

Donnan, the son of Lee Donnan and Kim Galli, said Edison State was an easy choice for him.

“It is a great opportunity for me to develop as a player,” the Troy left fielder said. “I want to play Division I ball it will give me the opportunity to get there. First, they gave me a scholarship. It didn’t make sense to go somewhere and pay 20,000 in tuition when I go to school for two years for free.

“So, it makes financial success. I have watched the baseball team and seen the success they have had. I really like the coaching staff. And Tyler Koch is a great coach. He came from (Vandalia) Butler and I like that program and I see the guys going on to play Division I after playing at Edison State.”

Donnan had a breakout season as a sophomore for the Trojans, batting .304.

Last season, he batted .329 with two doubles and 11 RBIs.

This season, while helping Troy to its first outright conference title since 1991, Donnan is batting .323 with five doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs.

“I think Edison State is a great fit for Eli (Donnan),” Troy baseball coach Ty Welker said. “He has been playing for us for three years. Even at times when he struggles, he still gets the bat on the ball and makes contact. I definitely think he is (continuing to get better as a player).”

Elise McCann

McCann, the daughter of Eric McCann and Anne Scalls, has been a mainstay for the Trojans at third base the last three years and was part of the team that set the school record for wins last season.

She said Edison State was an easy choice.

“Basically, they offered me a full ride,” McCann said. “So, it just made sense financially. It really isn’t so much about playing time, but the opportunity to go to school for free. I didn’t play until the sixth grade, but I have always loved playing softball.”

McCann had a breakout season as a sophomore, batting .415 with four doubles, three triples and 18 RBIs.

As a junior, she hit .329 with six doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs and this year she is batting .427 with four doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 RBIs.

“Elise (McCann) could have gone a lot bigger, but she is going to Edison State for what it does for her financially,” Troy softball coach Scott Beeler said. “Elise (McCann) has the desire to get better. She is always asking what she should have done, how can she get better. She wants to be the best player she can be.”

McCann is uncertain if Edison State will be her final two years on a softball field.

“We will have to see what opportunities are there,” she said.

But, neither Donnan or McCann were going to miss the opportunity Edison State presented them with for the next two years.

