Troy High School seniors Strayer, Sager make college choices

TROY — It was another good day in the Trojan Activity Center Friday morning as Troy High School seniors Kellen Strayer and Kasey Sager made their college choices.

Kellen Strayer

The son of Ted and Kim Dubbs will continue his football career at Wilmington College.

The 5-foot-11, 230-pound defensive tackle made 17 tackles this season for Troy, including seven solo and one tackle for loss.

He had his best game in the regular season finale, with four tackles in a win over Vandalia-Butler that locked up a playoff berth for the Trojans.

Strayer said choosing Wilmington College was an easy decision.

“I always wanted to play college football,” Strayer said. “For me, it was the coaches (at Wilmington College). They really treated me great when I was there. I really liked it and felt like it was a place I wanted to be.”

Strayer said his best football is in front of him.

“Definitely, I feel like I get better and learn something all the time,” he said. “Definitely, my best football is in front of me. I think it is a place I can go in and play right away, but I am going to have to work hard.”

Troy football coach Troy Everhart said it was a good choice for Strayer.

“I think it is a good fit for him and an excellent opportunity,” Everhart said. “I think Kellen (Strayer) has tremendous upside. He is a hard worker with great focus and and those things are going to benefit him at the next level. I think his effort was always at a high level for us all season.”

Kasey Sager

The daughter of David and Renee Sager will continue her volleyball career for Bluffton University.

The middle blocker/right side hitter is coming off her best season, with 199 kills, 25 aces, 93 blocks and 67 digs.

Sager had 350 kills and 192 blocks over her last three seasons and said Bluffton was the right choice after considering her options.

‘I visited a lot of schools,” she said. “When I went to Bluffton the coach made me feel really good and like she would be excited to have me in the program. I am excited to be part of the program.”

I think so (her best volleyball is in front of her). I wanted to go somewhere where I could play right away and I am excited about playing for Bluffton.”

Troy coach Michelle Owen is excited about Sager’s future.

“I think Kasey (Sager) will do fine at Bluffton,” Owen said. “We have had a lot of girls go on and play at that level and I think it is going to be exciting to see what Kasey can do at Bluffton. Kasey had a lot of options.

“She looked at some D-II schools and even some NAIA schools. I think that (playing right away) is one of the things it came down too. Not, that is going to be easy. She is going to have to work hard. There are probably going to be 20 girls in the program.I think it was a huge decision for her. They have strong academics, whichever way she decides to go. The class size will be small. It is not a huge place. It was a huge decision for her and I think it is a really good fit for her.”

Owen said Sager took on new roles this year, serving and playing back row.

“Kasey stepped in for Anna (Boezi) and became a real leader for us at Troy,” Owen said. “She went to the service line and even played some back row for us. Those things are going to benefit her at the next level. I think she can play middle or right side for Bluffton. Bluffton is a good program with culture, just like we have at Troy.”

And both seniors had a lot to be excited about Friday as they made their college choices.

