Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe.

Wolfe comes from a family with a line of numerous other previously crowned queens, kings, or homecoming court members. Wolfe, 17, the daughter of Patrick and Kelly Wolfe, said her father was crowned Troy homecoming king before her in 1987.

She knew about her father being homecoming king, but not until she had made homecoming court did she realize several other members of her family were also crowned royalty.

“When he found out I was homecoming queen, he said, ‘This is so cool. I’m pretty sure no other father and daughter have both been homecoming king and queen.’ I am not sure if that is a fact, but it is pretty neat,” Ally Wolfe said, with a chuckle, about the shared experience with her dad.

Aside from her dad, her father’s sister, Sara Durham, was named Troy prom queen and also Ohio Pork Industry queen. Durham’s daughter, Lexie Durham, was crowned Miami County beef queen, and Sara and Patrick’s brother, Tim Wolfe, made Troy High School homecoming court. Also, Ally’s paternal grandmother, Judy (Cummings) Wolfe, was crowned Ohio Holstein queen.

Ally said she was excited when she made homecoming court but was shocked when she won.

“It was such an honor, and I was very excited to share it with Carter, too. This last weekend was great, it was an emotional roller coaster,” said Ally, who also was a cheerleader for the Friday night game. She also participates in Troy High School and Club gymnastics.

As for homecoming king, Evans, 18, was voted-in by his peers and was crowned king Friday, Sept. 30. Evans, son of Matthew and Kimberle Evans, drew a lot of attention online for being named homecoming king after he wore a dress to the crowning ceremony prior to the homecoming football game Friday night.

Evans and Wolfe, the other members of homecoming court, and many parents and onlookers, attended the homecoming crowning ceremony, full of suspense. No one knew prior to the announcement, with the exception of a few school staff members, whose names would be called. Evans said when he heard his name announced, it was like it came out in “slow motion” as he “heard all of the syllables in his name” enunciated.

“I wanted to cry — and not because, oh my god, I made homecoming king — but because I was the first,” Evans said with emotion. “I did this. I like to say I am a man of firsts.”

An openly gay man, who identifies as male but likes to dress in women’s clothing, Evans said he is very comfortable and proud of who he is as a man. He also noted being proud to be a cheerleader in junior high school, in the Troy High School drama club and spring musical.

“I always felt like something like this would happen. I hate gender stereotypes,” Evans said to Miami Valley Today with his father sitting with him at the kitchen table in their home.

Upon Evans and Wolfe’s homecoming king and queen photo being posted on social media, the local community had a mixed reaction. Many posted negative comments, but many others posted positive, supportive and encouraging comments.

“This isn’t my first time wearing a dress to a dance,” Evans said, when he explained that his classmates are used to how he dresses, but the older members of the community perhaps had not been exposed to this before in Troy.

Before he found out he was homecoming king, Evans said he didn’t really care if he won, but he wanted to win for the representation of others like himself.

Matthew Evans said it was hard at first for Carter’s mother to read the negative comments online, and she initially blocked them, but he told her he wanted to read them so it is known who people are.

“In one negative comment a person said, ‘Where is (Carter’s) father,’” Matthew said with tears welling up. “But if you look in the corner of the picture, there I am. I am super proud of watching him be as confident as he is. I knew he has a big support in Troy.”

When asked about the community’s reaction to their homecoming photo online, Wolfe said, “I feel like it doesn’t have that much to do with them; like it’s not hurting them. And so, I was happy for Carter, and that’s what our students wanted, so then I’m glad that’s what happened.”

Evans said, “It really doesn’t bother me at all. I just laughed. I feel loved. My peers voted for me, my peers, not the adults down the street — my Trojan family voted for me. People act like it’s a big deal, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t boost my GPA. I guess stuff like this just builds character. But I love my small town. I love my high school. These last four years have changed me; I found myself. … And Ally Wolfe is one of the nicest people you will ever meet; one of the most open-minded, supportive people. I was so happy to be crowned with her.”