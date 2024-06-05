Troy hydrant flushing schedule

TROY — The city of Troy flushes fire hydrants annually, and the summer hydrant flushing project is underway.

Hydrant flushing is a controlled procedure to maintain our fire hydrants and water distribution system, according to a city of Troy press release. By performing a release of water from the hydrants, Troy’s Fire Department ensures adequate water flow is available to fire fighters, residents and businesses. Flushing also helps maintain the city’s water clarity and quality by clearing iron and mineral deposits from the water mains.

The city’s water is always safe to drink. However, if you notice a brownish tint in your tap water during your area’s hydrant flushing period, run the water for two to three minutes or until the water is clear.

The flushing schedule is as follows:

Zone 1 171 Hydrants June 4-14;

Zone 2 153 Hydrants June 17-28;

Zone 3 157 Hydrants July 1-19;

Zone 4 106 Hydrants July 22 to Aug. 2;

Zone 5 131 Hydrants Aug. 5-16;

Zone 6 120 Hydrants Aug. 19-30;

Zone 7 125 Hydrants To be determined;

Zone 8 155 Hydrants To be determined;

Zone 9 145 Hydrants To be determined.

For questions, please contact the Troy Fire Department at 937-335-5679.