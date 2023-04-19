Troy is fortunate to have a mayor like Oda

To the editor:

Troy, Ohio, is a thriving city with a bright future, and much of that success is due to the dedicated leadership of its mayor, Robin Oda. She has quickly become known for her hard work, dedication, and commitment to improving the community.

One area where Mayor Oda has made a significant impact is in promoting Troy’s economic development. Under her leadership, the city has attracted new businesses, created jobs, and expanded its tax base. She has also been a strong supporter of small businesses, recognizing the critical role they play in the community and working to provide them with the resources they need to succeed.

Mayor Oda has also been an advocate for transparency and communication between city government and its residents. She has worked hard to keep the community informed and engaged, hosting town hall meetings, and other events to ensure that residents have a voice in the decision-making process.

In addition to her work in Troy, Mayor Oda has also been a vocal supporter of Ukraine.

Her steadfast support for Ukraine is rooted in her belief in the importance of democracy, freedom, and human rights. She has spoken out against Russian aggression in Ukraine and has advocated for increased U.S. support for the country’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence.

Mayor Oda’s commitment to promoting democracy and human rights extends beyond Ukraine. She has been a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice in the United States, working to promote equality and opportunity for all Americans.

Overall, Troy is fortunate to have a mayor like Robin Oda who is dedicated, hardworking, and committed to improving the community and promoting democracy and human rights both at home and abroad. Her leadership and vision have already made a significant impact on the city, and there is no doubt that she will continue to do great things in the years to come.

Yuliya Potts

Vandalia