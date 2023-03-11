Troy junior Aiyana Godwin finishes second at D-I state bowling tournament; Troy girls take 10th

Editor’s Note: Look for updates to this story throughout the weekend.

COLUMBUS — Earlier in the week, Troy High School bowler Aiyana Godwin had said she would like to make the all-tournament team if they have one at the D-I girls state bowling tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

How about making the All-Ohio team and finishing second by one pin to Fairmont’s Danica Roseberry?

Godwin became the second Troy girls bowler in three years to finish second, rolling games of 190, 265 and 205 for a 660 series. Kayleigh McMullen finished second in 2021.

Roseberry was just one pin better with a 661.

After Godwin’s second game of 265, she trailed Kaylie Gibson of Dover by just four pins.

Godwin passed Gibson with a 205 third game, but Roseberry — who had trailed Godwin by 45 pins, rolled a 251 to take the title by one pin.

It was also a close call for the Troy girls team, who was in position to make the quarterfinals and bracket play for much of the day.

The Trojans opened with an 841 game that put them in eighth place.

Troy followed that with a 903 to move up to fifth place, before a 792 game dropped them to eighth place going into the three baker games that closed qualifying.

The Trojans rolled a 153, but Fairmont moved up to eighth place with a 216 baker game — 57 pins in front of the Trojans.

Troy rolled a 141 the second baker game to Fairmont’s 128 and 172 in the final baker game to Fairmont’s 141.

But, the Trojans came up 13 pins short of making the top eight and the quarterfinals.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 159, 181 and 183 for Troy, while Chloe Steiner had games of 160, 173 and 160.

Kristin Sedam had games of 167 and 114, Kayanna Bidle rolled a 170 and Libby Burghardt had a 129.

