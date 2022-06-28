Troy Legends fall to Sidney Post 217

SIDNEY — The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team rallied in the seventh inning to take the lead, but couldn’t hold on against Sidney Post 217 Monday in a 5-4 loss at Custenborder Field.

Troy had been trailing 4-3 going to the seventh inning.

With one out, Nathan Wooley singled and Kale Francis reached on a dropped fly ball.

Casey Kelley drilled a RBI single and Dalton Dawes sacrifice fly gave Troy a 4-3 lead.

But, in the home seventh, defense was costly for Troy again.

Jordan Lessing reached on an error and Derek Meyer and Xavier Phlipot followed with bunt singles to load the bases.

Evan Eilerman drilled a ball in the gap to score Lessing and Meyer and give Sidney the win.

Troy had taken a 2-0 lead lead in the top of the fourth.

Tucker Miller walked and Jake Kramer reached on an error.

One run scored when Garrett LeMaster reached on an errors.

Kale Francis drilled what appeared to be a two-run double to make it 3-0.

But, one runner was called out for missing third, ending the inning and leaving the score at 2-o.

Sidney took the lead back in the home fourth, taking advantage of two Troy errors.

Phlipot had led of the inning with a single.

He would score when a pop fly was dropped in the infield with two outs and Gavin Roberts would hit a two-run double to give Sidney a 3-2 lead.

Troy had a golden opportunity in the sixth inning.

Jaxon Hill reached on an error to start the inning and Tucker Miller followed with a double.

But, a strikeout and a line drive that turned into a double play ended the threat, setting up a wild seventh inning.

Hill deserved a better fate for Troy on the mound.

He allowed just one unearned run and combined with Garrett LeMaster for an eight-hitter, striking out three.

Phlipot, Eilerman and Johnny Nixon all had two hits for Sidney.

Ryan Caulfield pitched six and two-third innings, before Phlipot came in to get the final out in the seventh and got the win.

Only two Troy runs were earned as they combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking four.