Troy Legends get 2-1 victory over Piqua Post 184

TROY — The Troy Legends baseball team made the most of two hits and came away with a 2-1 victory over Piqua Post 184 at Duke Park Tuesday night.

Piqua had taken a 1-0 led in the second inning.

Zavier Ludwig walked and scored on Desmond Warner’s triple.

Troy answered with two runs in the third inning.

Casey Kelley walked and scored on Gavin Martin’s triple.

Martin would score what would be the winning run on a wild pitch.

Ethan Dirksen, Nick May, Wesley Nidzgorski and Aaron Bostick combined on the pitching effort for the Legends, with May getting the win.

They combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Brayden Offenbacher threw a two-hitter for Post 184.

He had nine strikeouts and two walks.

L. Evans added a double for Post 184.