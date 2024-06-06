Troy Legends hosting Veterans Apprectiaton Tournament

Troy Legends second baseman Owen Heilman reaches for a throw Wednesday. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy Legends catcher Cole Bostick takes a throw at home plate Wednesday against Springfield Armaloy 16U at Duke Park. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy Legends first baseman Drew Westfall takes a pickoff throw Wednesday. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy Legends third baseman Anderson Mohler makes a throw to first base Wednesday. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

TROY — A young Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends team is off to a 1-3 start this season.

The Legends will host the Veterans Appreciation Tournament this weekend at Duke Park beginning on Friday.

Troy opened the season with an 11-3 loss to the Lightning, before bouncing back with an 8-3 win over Pauer Seibert.

“It was opening game (against Lightning) with a few veteran players missing due to high school regional games and very young pitchers,” Troy Legends coach Frosty Brown said. “The Lightning Baseball Club helped us realize what we have to do to compete. We bounced back with a come from behind victory sparked by a more aggressive offense and great pitching from Drew Westfall. He struck out 10 over his final six innings for this first win.”

Against the Lightning, Anderson Mohler had a double.

Justin Hewer, Eli Keiser and Dominic Moyer combined on a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking eight.

Against Pauer Seibert, Peyton Offenbaccher and Owen Hielman were both 2-for-3 with a double and Vincent Crane was also 2-for-3.

Drew Westfall and Logan Blevins combined on a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

On Monday, Troy lost to Armaloy 11-1.

Jaxon Hill and Brandon North both had base hits for the Legends.

Huwer, Keiser and Moyer combined on an 11-hitter on the mound, striking out one and walking four.

On Tuesday, the Legends dropped a 6-1 decision to Greenville Post 140 at Sater Park.

Westfall had a double for the Legends and Offenbacher had a RBI single in the third inning to score Blevins.

Westfall and Blevins combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking eight.

On Wednesday, the Legends hosted the Armaloy 16U team and were trailing 8-0 in the top of the second when the game was suspended by rain.

After Armaloy scored five runs in the top of the first on one hit, Troy was poised to respond in the home first.

Hill singled and Mohler and Westafall walked to load the bases with two outs before Armaloy got out of the inning.

Armaloy added three runs in the top of the second, despite Legends catcher Cole Bostick threw a runner out stealing third.

Armaloy was still batting in the second with two outs when the game was suspended.

