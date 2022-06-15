Troy Legends struggle in loss to Greenville Thunder

TROY — Things went wrong from the start for the Troy Post 43 Legends Tuesday in an 11-3 loss to the Greenville Thunder 18-U team at Duke Park.

Troy, 7-3, had defeated Greenville 5-3 earlier this season.

Greenville improved to 2-8 with the win.

The Thunder’s first batter Ricky Heidrich hit a routine ground ball, but when it was misplayed in the infield and outfield, he ended up on third base.

He would score on Warren Hartzell’s RBI single and Hartzell would scored on an error on Wyatt House’s infield single.

Greenville made it 4-0 in the third inning.

Heidrich singled, Hartzell reached on a misplayed fly ball and Aiden Psczulkoski followed with a two-run double.

Troy got a run back in the home third inning.

Gabe Nichols singled, stole second and scored on Gavin Martin’s single.

Greenville made it 6-1 in the fourth inning.

Luke Todd singled and moved to second.

Todd stole third and scored when the throw went into the outfield.

Xavier Manning was hit by a pitch, Heidrich singled and Manning would score on Colton Manning’s RBI single.

Greenville made it 9-1 in the fifth.

Psczulkoski doubled, House singled and Alex Kolb walked.

Rob Ellis had a RBI single and House and Kolb both scored on an error on the play.

Greenville got another run in the sixth inning.

Heidrich singled and came around to score on Hartzell’s RBI single.

Troy got two runs back in the home sixth.

Kale Francis walked and scored on Nathan Woolley’s double.

Woolley scored when Tucker Miller reached on an error.

Greenville added its final run in the seventh.

Todd singles, stole second and scored on Ellis’ RBI single.

Heidrich was 3-for-5, Hartzell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Todd was 3-for-4 and Ellis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Kolb and House combined on a four-hitter, with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Nick May, Garrett LeMaster, Wesley Nidzgorski and Ethan Dirksen combined to give up 15 hits for Troy.

The struck out nine, walked four and five of the 11 runs were unearned as Troy had five errors.