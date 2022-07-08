Troy Legends tryouts set for Duke Park

Tryouts for the Troy Legends baseball teams will be held in several weeks.

The Legends will be continuing a 56-year tradition of excellence next summer.

Hall of Fame coach Frosty Brown has over 2,500 wins and 52 years of coaching experience.

Among the alumni are Heath Murray and Cory Vance, who went on to pitch in the major leagues.

Forty-four former players went on to sign pro contracts.

The team competes in NABF, American Legion and travel ball.

Tryouts will be held July 27 at 6 p.m., July 30 and July 31 at noon and Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Tryouts will be held at Duke Park.

For more information, text Frosty Brown at (937) 474-9093 or email him at [email protected]