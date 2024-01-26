Troy Library hosts annual MLK Jr. art display

Artwork by students throughout the local community will be on display at the Troy-Miami County Public Library through Friday, Feb. 16, as part of the library’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Display. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Students at Forest Elementary School created self-portraits, as part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Display at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Artwork by students throughout the local community will be on display at the library through Friday, Feb. 16, as part of the library’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Display. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Troy Junior High School students created an original artwork featuring a quote from Buddha, as part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. display at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Students from The Future Begins Today clubs at several Troy schools created collages representing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s vision of the Beloved Community. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Artwork created by students throughout the local community will be on display at the Troy-Miami County Public Library through Friday, Feb. 16, as part of the library’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Display.

The display, entitled “The Beloved Community,” features a wide variety of works in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We’re grateful that they asked us to host the art display,” Youth Services Manager Andrea Wackler said. “We feel it’s important that our community is aware and acknowledges Dr. King’s presence in our community, and how we can all be a part of it.”

Library staff worked with Troy City Schools, the city of Troy’s MLK Jr. Planning Committee, The Lincoln Community Center, Girl Scout Troop 2075 and local non-profit organization The Future Begins Today (TFBT) to create the display, which is located in the children’s section of the library’s main branch on West Main Street.

The display officially opened on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will run until Friday, Feb. 16.

“We’re coming together as a unified voice to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and teach students about his vision of the Beloved Community,” TFBT Executive Director Katie Clevenger said. “We were proud to be a part of this collaboration, and work with other non-profits to celebrate and honor Dr. King.”