Troy Library hosts annual MLK Jr. art display

By Matt Clevenger
TROY — Artwork created by students throughout the local community will be on display at the Troy-Miami County Public Library through Friday, Feb. 16, as part of the library’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Display.
The display, entitled “The Beloved Community,” features a wide variety of works in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“We’re grateful that they asked us to host the art display,” Youth Services Manager Andrea Wackler said. “We feel it’s important that our community is aware and acknowledges Dr. King’s presence in our community, and how we can all be a part of it.”
Library staff worked with Troy City Schools, the city of Troy’s MLK Jr. Planning Committee, The Lincoln Community Center, Girl Scout Troop 2075 and local non-profit organization The Future Begins Today (TFBT) to create the display, which is located in the children’s section of the library’s main branch on West Main Street.
The display officially opened on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will run until Friday, Feb. 16.
“We’re coming together as a unified voice to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and teach students about his vision of the Beloved Community,” TFBT Executive Director Katie Clevenger said. “We were proud to be a part of this collaboration, and work with other non-profits to celebrate and honor Dr. King.”